FMB Wealth Management Sells 13,896 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

FMB Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,522,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

