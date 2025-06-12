Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FMB Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

