Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,086 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 15.6% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FMB Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFAC stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.