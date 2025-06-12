Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 12,522 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

