iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.