Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.35 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $296.77 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.10 and a 200 day moving average of $285.73.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

