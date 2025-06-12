Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FI stock opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

