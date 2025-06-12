Sterling Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,337,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,268,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,847,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

