Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

