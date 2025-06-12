Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

