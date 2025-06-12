Accordant Advisory Group Inc Purchases 50,081 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned 0.55% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 354,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.23.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

