Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

