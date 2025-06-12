Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,646 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $63,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

