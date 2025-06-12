Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

