Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

