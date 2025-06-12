Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.