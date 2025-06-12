GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

