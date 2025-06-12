Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

