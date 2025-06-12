SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Members Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Members Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Members Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

