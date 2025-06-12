Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
