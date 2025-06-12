Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.