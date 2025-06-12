Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance
OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica Deutschland
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Wall Street Sees More Upside for Dell and HPE
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mid-Cap Marvels: 3 Stocks That Crushed Sales Estimates in May
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.