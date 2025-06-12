Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

