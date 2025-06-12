Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

