iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

