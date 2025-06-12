McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $7,841,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UGL stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06. ProShares Ultra Gold has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $153.80.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.