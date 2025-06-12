Farrell Financial LLC Buys 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farrell Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Define Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 410,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 506,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

