Bradyco Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bradyco Inc. lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bradyco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bradyco Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,928.25 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,849.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,823.37.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.