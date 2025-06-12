Members Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Members Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

