Sapient Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after acquiring an additional 606,410 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

