Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Croce Sells 4,100 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,676. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

