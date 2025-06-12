Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair Sells 18,881 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathon Mair sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$249,229.20.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3%

FC opened at C$12.28 on Thursday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$453.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.30%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp is a Canadian financial provider. It acts as a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The company provides construction, equity and conventional real estate finance for include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties, mixed-use residential and others to the builder, developer, and real estate owner marketplace along with a high level of personal service to real estate investors.

