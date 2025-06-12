Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

