First United Bank & Trust Purchases 166 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

