Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $248.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $185.07 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

