Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,754 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $359,662.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,016,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,657,855.20. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 24 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $697.20.

On Monday, June 9th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 11,058 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $306,638.34.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 83.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 69.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

