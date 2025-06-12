Scotiabank Forecasts Asana’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,849,507 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,993. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after acquiring an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

