Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) VP A Joseph Peil Sells 13,227 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

