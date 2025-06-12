Q1 EPS Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Increased by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9%

TROW opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

