FY2026 EPS Estimates for MPAA Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Motorcar Parts of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $119,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

