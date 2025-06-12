Scotiabank Comments on BRP’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. BRP has a 1 year low of C$43.88 and a 1 year high of C$102.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.70.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.