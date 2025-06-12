Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 999,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,203,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 616,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 437,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,515,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

