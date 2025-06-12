Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin Sells 3,158 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

