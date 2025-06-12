RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 3,700 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $392,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,872.58. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $109.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 100,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

