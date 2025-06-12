Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

