Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,211 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $135.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.