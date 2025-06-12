Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 471 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

