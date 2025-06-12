Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,749,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $267.89 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.81 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

