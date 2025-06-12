Arvest Investments Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after acquiring an additional 145,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0%

DIA opened at $429.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

