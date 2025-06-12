Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6,225.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

