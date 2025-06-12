Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

