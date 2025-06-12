Kelly Financial Services LLC Buys 6,913 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.0% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 161,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

